2021 Ford Bronco is here, and a Stellantis is born | Autoblog Podcast #636

Plus driving the 1999 Honda Prelude Type SH, 1999 Honda Civic Si and more

Jul 17th 2020 at 2:30PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by West Coast Editor James Riswick and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. They kick things off by diving headfirst into the Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport before moving to what they've been driving: 2020 BMW X3 xDrive 30e, 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and a 2020 Ford Expedition. Then, the three tackle Stellantis, Chrysler's new corporate name. Finally, James and Zac reminisce and discuss their time in a couple classic Honda coupes.

Autoblog Podcast #636

