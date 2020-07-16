It's always nice when something is worth the wait. The 2021 Ford Bronco was revealed this week, and besides simply doing our jobs by providing all the details to our faithful audience, we were genuinely inspired to dig up as much as we could about the new SUV and share what we found. Simply put, the new Bronco is pretty cool.
We also realized that with so much produced over the course of several days, you may have missed one or two posts (or maybe you were doing something else and missed the whole thing!). No problem. We obsessively covered the 2021 Bronco and here's what we found.
The General Overview of the 2021 Ford Bronco
2021 Ford Bronco Revealed
If you read only one thing, this should be it. We touch on everything from its all-new frame and substantial off-road clearances, to its many roof choices and the "weird" design process that came up with a bevy of unique features.
The Deep Dives
2021 Ford Bronco Trim Breakdown
If you're hoping to actually buy a Bronco, definitely check this out. The new Bronco is available in seven trim levels, but there's more going on then just an escalating amount of feature content. We breakdown what's including with the Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, Badlands and First Edition, plus include pictures of each. Here is what they all cost.
Ford Bronco Suspension (Speculative) Deep Dive
Contributing engineer/writer Dan Edmunds does his usual thing by diving deeply into the new Bronco's underpinnings ... albeit from afar using pictures rather than crawling under the thing while it's parked in his driveway.
Breaking down the new Bronco's many roof options and modular body panels
The 2021 Ford Bronco's body is modular, meaning the body panels easily come off for repair and possible accessorizing. It's roof is also removable, but there are different roof options, which we describe here.
The Quick Takes
Here is the pricing breakdown for the 2021 Bronco
It starts at $29,995 for the Two-Door and $34,695 for the Four-Door.
5 Cool Features on the 2021 Ford Bronco
Here are some smaller details that nevertheless help make the new Bronco pretty damn cool.
These are the 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport paint colors
What the headline says.
Sasquatch Package is Automatic-Only ... For Now
The attractive Sasquatch package — which adds 35" tires and locking differentials and is ostensibly available on every variant of the new 4x4 — can only be paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission. This is sad, but there is also hope.
The Comparisons
2021 Ford Bronco vs 2020 Jeep Wrangler | How they compare on paper
You're wondering, we're answering.
Bronco and Bronco Sport vs Land Rovers
We line up the specs of the new Bronco and Bronco Sport against the also-new Land Rover Defender and the not-especially-new Range Rover Evoque.
Just Pictures of the Interior
Videos of the 2021 Bronco
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Though overshadowed by its big brother, the Bronco Sport crossover may ultimately be more relevant to more people since it caters to a wider audience (it's also cheaper). Here is all our content about it.
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Revealed
If you're going to read only one thing about the Bronco Sport, this should be it. It goes over all the key points.
Bronco Sport Trim Level Breakdown
The Sport is offered in most of the same trim levels as its big brother. As we did in the link above, we breakdown what each of those trim levels includes.
2021 Ford Bronco Sport | Here's how we'd build it
With that in mind, here's how the Autoblog staff would spec theirs.
2021 Ford Bronco Sport vs Jeep Cherokee and Compass Trailhawks | How they compare on paper
See how the baby Bronco compares to the crossover Jeeps.
Bronco Sport Colors
Pictures of the Bronco Sport Interior