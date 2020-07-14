The 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport look pretty exciting on paper, but how about in the metal? One of the most compelling things about a new vehicle design can be its available paint finishes, and Ford's new 4x4s are coming out of the gate with quite a few appealing options.
Ford has made a couple of tools available for buyers (and hopefuls) to toy around with the Bronco and Bronco Sport configurations and paint finishes, so we decided to compile the latter for easy reference. While both the Bronco and Bronco Sport will be available in 10 finishes at launch, the two lines do not completely overlap. Here are all 10 paint finishes available for the Two- and Four-Door Bronco models:
They're labeled in the Bronco Two-Door gallery above and Four-Door gallery below, but in case you need to see the names, here they are:
- Antimatter Blue
- Area 51
- Cactus Gray
- Carbonized Gray
- Cyber Orange
- Iconic Silver
- Oxford White
- Race Red
- Rapid Red
- Shadow Black
There's a lot of overlap with the Bronco Sport, which also gets 10 paint finishes. For the Bronco Sport, Alto Blue replaces Antimatter Blue, and Kodiak Brown replaces Race Red. The remaining colors (Area 51, Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange, Iconic Silver, Oxford White, Rapid Red and Shadow Black) carry over. Here they all are:
It's worth noting that Ford has a history of announcing new paint options in between a debut and the start of series production. The Mustang Mach-E, for example, gained Cyber Orange (shared with the Bronco, appropriately enough) months after the electric crossover was introduced. At this point, we can't rule out the possibility that Ford will do the same with the hotly anticipated Bronco.
