The 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport look pretty exciting on paper, but how about in the metal? One of the most compelling things about a new vehicle design can be its available paint finishes, and Ford's new 4x4s are coming out of the gate with quite a few appealing options.

Ford has made a couple of tools available for buyers (and hopefuls) to toy around with the Bronco and Bronco Sport configurations and paint finishes, so we decided to compile the latter for easy reference. While both the Bronco and Bronco Sport will be available in 10 finishes at launch, the two lines do not completely overlap. Here are all 10 paint finishes available for the Two- and Four-Door Bronco models: