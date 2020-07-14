Everybody who loves off-roading knows what a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is. Most Jeep enthusiasts will know what a Sahara or Sport is, too. They’re just some of the many trims Jeep offers the Wrangler in. These days, the Wrangler configurator lists 13 trims, but many are simply offshoots or slight variations on others.
Ford sees Jeep’s success in this area, and is adopting a similar (but different) strategy with the 2021 Ford Bronco. In the beginning, Ford will sell seven trim levels, most of them with intriguing names. Here they are: Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, Badlands and First Edition. All of them receive a unique emblem, purpose and equipment package.
The First Edition will only be offered at launch, so expect that trim to be culled for the second model year. Now that we know everything about the Bronco in general, it’s time to learn what the different trims get you both mechanically and visually.
Base
The party starts right here at $29,995. It’s the most basic Bronco you can buy, which means it’s also a great trim level if you intend on highly customizing. It comes with the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and manual transmission (six-speed plus a crawler gear). You get four-wheel drive, 16-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, cloth seats, carpeted flooring and the eight-inch touchscreen.
Ford will let you tack on some rather desirable options to the Base Bronco, though. The 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 can be had, and the 10-speed automatic transmission and more advanced four-wheel-drive system come along with it — you can also tack on an automatic transmission with the four-cylinder.
Additionally, Ford will let you spec its Sasquatch package on even the lowest trim. Think of it as a Rubicon-lite off-road package. You get 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels wrapped in 35-inch mud-terrain tires, electronic-locking front and rear axles, 4.7:1 final drive ratio, Bilstein shocks, high-clearance suspension and high-clearance fender flares.
If you want the four-door, add $4,700 to the base price of the two-door — that brings the Base four-door to $34,695.
Big Bend
Named after the national park in Texas, this one is meant to be slightly more upscale than the Base Bronco, while still keeping the off-road focus. The powertrain story is the same as the Base Bronco, but Ford adds 17-inch gray-painted aluminum wheels wrapped in 32-inch all-terrain tires, LED fog lamps, “carbonized” gray grille, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and privacy glass. It also adds a sixth mode to Ford’s GOAT mode switcher, up from five in the Base Bronco. (The mode switcher borrows the Go Over Any Terrain mantra.)
Heated front seats become optional if you select the automatic transmission, and the Sasquatch package (explained above) is also available. Lastly, opting for the Big Bend unlocks the ability to option the “Mid Package.” This adds keyless entry, remote start, a 110-volt power outlet, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear parking sensors, an enhanced Sync infotainment system, and Ford’s Co-Pilot 360 suite of driver assistance systems.
- Two-door: $34,880
- Four-door: $37,375
Black Diamond
This one takes the added amenities of Big Bend and adds even more off-roading equipment and materials for additional functionality. Once again, the four-cylinder and manual are standard. The new headliners include heavy duty steel bumpers, rock rails, bash plates, 17-inch black-painted steel wheels wrapped in 32-inch all-terrain tires, vinyl-trimmed seats, a rubberized washable floor and auxiliary switches in the overhead console. Finally, it adds a seventh mode to the GOAT mode switcher.
All the optional equipment is identical to the Big Bend trim, which means the V6, Sasquatch Package and Mid Package can all be tacked on.
- Two-door: $37,545
- Four-door: $40,040
Outer Banks
The Outer Banks trim has different styling than the first three trims we’ve gone over. It includes all of the Big Bend equipment, but adds body-colored door handles, mirrors and fender flares. The “Mid Package” comes as standard, in addition to black-painted 18-inch aluminum wheels shod in 32-inch all-terrain tires, “Signature” LED headlights and taillights, powder-coated tube steps and cloth front seats (heated). Since it’s slanted more toward style, the Outer Banks trim scales things back to just six of the GOAT modes.
The optional packages really begin to add up in this trim, though. In addition to the Sasquatch Package, you can also add the High Package, Lux Package and leather seats. Ford’s High Package includes the 12-inch touchscreen display, 360-degree camera, more sound deadening, forward parking sensors and side view mirror approach lighting. If you go with the highest-possible Lux Package, that adds a 10-speaker B&O audio system, heated steering wheel, wireless charging pad, universal garage door opener, two additional USB ports, adaptive cruise control with Evasive Steering Assist and navigation. With these packages added on, this Bronco is comparable to the more luxury-oriented Wranglers.
- Two-door: $40,450
- Four-door: $42,945
Wildtrak
Next up is Wildtrak, which Ford calls the “all-out desert runner” version of the Bronco. This includes all of the standard equipment from the Outer Banks trim, but makes the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 and 10-speed automatic standard. That means it also gets the more advanced four-wheel-drive system as standard equipment, too. Since this one’s the “desert-runner,” Ford adds the seventh GOAT mode back in and makes it a Baja mode. Ford also makes the Mid Package and Sasquatch package standard on the Wildtrak.
It looks slightly different from other Bronco trims in that it has a black-painted hard top roof and Wildtrak hood graphic. Just like the Outer Banks trim, you’re able to option leather seats, and both the High Package and Lux Package.
- Two-door: $50,370
- Four-door: $52,865
Badlands
Here’s your Rubicon equivalent. The Bronco Badlands, named after Badlands National Park, is meant to be the most capable of any Bronco trim available. It comes with a unique heavy-duty suspension setup with a front stabilizer bar disconnect. It’s based on the Big Bend trim when it comes to the rest of its makeup, so the four-cylinder and manual transmission come standard. There’s a long list of extras, though. Ford adds 17-inch gray-painted aluminum wheels, 33-inch all-terrain tires, the steel bumpers, vinyl-trimmed seats, washout rubberized flooring and auxiliary switches. That GOAT mode switcher is also at its full capacity of seven different modes.
A number of different packages are available, including the Sasquatch Package, Mid Package, High Package and Lux Package. Leather seats can also be added separately from these packages. The one omission here is the V6 engine option.
- Two-door: $43,590
- Four-door: $46,085
First Edition
UPDATE: FORD SAYS ALL 3,500 FIRST EDITIONS HAVE BEEN RESERVED.
If you’re planning on being one of the first Bronco owners, the First Edition might be your cup of tea. Only 3,500 will be built, Ford says, and it’s limited to the first model year. Essentially, it’s all of the possible off-road performance and all of the possible luxury combined into one model that also features a special styling package.
You get the Badlands mechanicals (heavy duty suspension), Outer Banks interior and Wildtrak exterior. There are no optional packages, because everything comes standard. This lineup includes the Mid, High and Lux packages and Sasquatch Package. It also adds a First Edition hood, body side graphics, Shadow Black-painted hardtop, Safari bar, carpeted floor, leather seats (power driver seat) and a unique interior spec. There isn't an option box left unchecked.
- Two-door: $60,800
- Four-door: $64,995
Related Video: