Everybody who loves off-roading knows what a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is. Most Jeep enthusiasts will know what a Sahara or Sport is, too. They’re just some of the many trims Jeep offers the Wrangler in. These days, the Wrangler configurator lists 13 trims, but many are simply offshoots or slight variations on others.

Ford sees Jeep’s success in this area, and is adopting a similar (but different) strategy with the 2021 Ford Bronco. In the beginning, Ford will sell seven trim levels, most of them with intriguing names. Here they are: Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, Badlands and First Edition. All of them receive a unique emblem, purpose and equipment package.

The First Edition will only be offered at launch, so expect that trim to be culled for the second model year. Now that we know everything about the Bronco in general, it’s time to learn what the different trims get you both mechanically and visually.

Base

The party starts right here at $29,995. It’s the most basic Bronco you can buy, which means it’s also a great trim level if you intend on highly customizing. It comes with the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and manual transmission (six-speed plus a crawler gear). You get four-wheel drive, 16-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, cloth seats, carpeted flooring and the eight-inch touchscreen.

Ford will let you tack on some rather desirable options to the Base Bronco, though. The 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 can be had, and the 10-speed automatic transmission and more advanced four-wheel-drive system come along with it — you can also tack on an automatic transmission with the four-cylinder.

Additionally, Ford will let you spec its Sasquatch package on even the lowest trim. Think of it as a Rubicon-lite off-road package. You get 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels wrapped in 35-inch mud-terrain tires, electronic-locking front and rear axles, 4.7:1 final drive ratio, Bilstein shocks, high-clearance suspension and high-clearance fender flares.

If you want the four-door, add $4,700 to the base price of the two-door — that brings the Base four-door to $34,695.

Big Bend

Named after the national park in Texas, this one is meant to be slightly more upscale than the Base Bronco, while still keeping the off-road focus. The powertrain story is the same as the Base Bronco, but Ford adds 17-inch gray-painted aluminum wheels wrapped in 32-inch all-terrain tires, LED fog lamps, “carbonized” gray grille, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and privacy glass. It also adds a sixth mode to Ford’s GOAT mode switcher, up from five in the Base Bronco. (The mode switcher borrows the Go Over Any Terrain mantra.)

Heated front seats become optional if you select the automatic transmission, and the Sasquatch package (explained above) is also available. Lastly, opting for the Big Bend unlocks the ability to option the “Mid Package.” This adds keyless entry, remote start, a 110-volt power outlet, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear parking sensors, an enhanced Sync infotainment system, and Ford’s Co-Pilot 360 suite of driver assistance systems.

Two-door: $34,880

Four-door: $37,375

Black Diamond

This one takes the added amenities of Big Bend and adds even more off-roading equipment and materials for additional functionality. Once again, the four-cylinder and manual are standard. The new headliners include heavy duty steel bumpers, rock rails, bash plates, 17-inch black-painted steel wheels wrapped in 32-inch all-terrain tires, vinyl-trimmed seats, a rubberized washable floor and auxiliary switches in the overhead console. Finally, it adds a seventh mode to the GOAT mode switcher.

All the optional equipment is identical to the Big Bend trim, which means the V6, Sasquatch Package and Mid Package can all be tacked on.