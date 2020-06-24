The Mach-E Forum found itself in possession of an order guide for the coming Ford Mustang Mach-E as well as a price list for trims and options. The pages contain plenty of interesting bits, starting with $600 price drops on the Premium trim in regular and First Edition spec, and the California Route 1 trim. According to the price list, the regular Mach-E Premium now starts at $51,100, the Premium First Edition starts at $60,400, and the California Route 1 at $52,900 after all get hit with a $1,100 destination charge.

The docs also contain info on usable battery capacity. The Standard Range battery is a 75-kilowatt-hour unit rated to take the Mach-E 230 miles on a charge in rear-wheel drive, Ford having limited usable capacity to 68 kWh. The Extended Range battery that increases range to 300 miles with rear-wheel drive is 99 kWh, with 88 kWh usable. The big pack is standard fit on the California Route 1, and a $5,000 option on the Premium.

As a reminder, the Standard Range pack powers a single motor on the rear axle rear-wheel in base form, that motor producing 255 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. Adding a motor to the front axle increases system torque to 429 lb-ft, reducing range to 210 miles. The Extended Range pack with the RWD powertrain gets 282 hp and 306 lb-ft from its single motor. With AWD, the Extended Range motors make 332 hp and 417 lb-ft, range decreasing to 270 miles.

At the bottom of the pecking order, the entry-level Select can be upgraded with either the $2,300 Comfort/Appearance Package or the $2,600 Comfort/Technology package. Both come with tweaks like heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power folding mirrors, a six-way manual passenger's seat, a cargo area cover, and 19-inch wheels. The former differentiates itself with a black roof and 19-inch Shadow Silver aluminum wheels with high-gloss-black aero covers. The latter gets Ford Co-Pilot360 with the Active 2.0 Prep Package and 360-degree camera.

The other trims come standard with Co-Pilot360 and the Active 2.0 Prep Package that installs the hardware for Ford's new Active Drive Assist feature. The driver convenience tech promises hands-free motoring so long as a driver pays attention to the road, but it won't come online until sometime around Q3 next year. Any Mach-E owners that wish to activate it will pay a fee at that time.

An Interior Protection Package with floor mats for all footwells and the cargo area can be added to any trim for $240.

Ford opens the Mach-E order books this Friday, June 26. That's also when reservation holders can convert their reservations to orders and configure their crossovers. The Premium and Premium First Edition trims will arrive before the end of the year, the Select and California Route 1 come early next year, and the most powerful performance GT version — left out of this order guide and price list — should show in Q2 of next year. Head to the forum for a closer look at the order guide and price list.

