Someone in web development at Ford goofed. A digital safe-cracker at MachEForum.com tinkered with potential URLs for Ford's Mustang Mach E site, and struck it rich. Our experience was that the link returns a 404 error in some browsers, but not in others, and our browser worked. And no, we can't confirm that this is a genuine Ford web page with genuine facts and figures — it certainly appears to be, but do take all we're about to relate from it with a grain of salt. All of the links on the landing page are dead, but a video of the new electric crossover and details on its five trim levels are there. That link will certainly die momentarily, so let's dig in.

As to the looks, the Mustang Mach E — which we'll call "Mach E" from now on — is what we expected based the thinly camouflaged prototype recently spotted, right down to the lack of door handles. A looping vid on the landing page reveals the First Edition AWD model. There are sequential LED turn signals in front, above headlights partitioned by three vertical LED DRLs akin to the pattern on the Audi TT. Other than the Mustang badges on the front and the tailgate, the only other identifiers appear to be on the lower leading edge of the front doors. There's no Ford badge anywhere. Even the wheel center caps display Mustang graphics.



A tinted panoramic roof fills the space overhead, over an interior playing up the minimalist possibilities. A traditional steering wheel gets controls on the spokes, and behind it, a 10.2-inch digital cluster. To the right of the steering wheel, what we'll guess is the start/stop button rests on the instrument panel. In the center of the dash resides a 15.5-inch, vertically-oriented rectangular touchscreen with some kind of dial-looking appendage at the bottom. For cargo, there's 29 cubic feet behind the second row, 59.6 cu-ft behind the first row — and a front trunk with 4.8 cubic feet. Valuables shouldn't go in the frunk, however, Ford explaining it as "water-resistant, it’s washable and features a convenient drain, making it perfect for tailgating, camping and muddy gear-toting."

The Mach E will come in these five trims, with estimated ranges and prices before destination, and before any federal and state discounts are applied:

Select (230 miles): $43,895, available early 2021

Premium (300 miles): $50,600, available late 2020

California Route 1 (300 miles): $52,400, aviailable early 2021

The limited-build First Edition (270 miles): $59,900, available late 2020

GT (235 miles): $60,500: available early 2021

Standard features for all models include LED headlights and taillights, the side-door E-Latch and using a smartphone as a key, wireless phone charging, memory seats, navigation, Ford CoPilot 360 and 360 Assist 2.0, and an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty on the battery. The entry-level Select trim can't be ordered with the panoramic roof, and makes tech like memory seats, power folding mirrors, and foot-activated tailgate optional. The panoramic roof is an option on the performance-focused GT, as are Active Park Assist and the 360-degree camera that come standard on every other trim but Select. Leather isn't an option at any price — the choices are either ActiveX on the Select and California Route 1, or Perforated ActiveX on the other three models.

There are two batteries: SR, for standard range, and ER, for, naturally, extended range.

— The Select trim comes in either RWD or AWD, paired only with the Standard Range (SR) battery. Ford intends the trim to have around 255 horsepower in RWD and AWD guises. Torque figures will be around 306 pound-feet for the RWD, 429 lb-ft for the AWD. Sitting on 18-inch, painted aluminum wheels, Acceleration to 60 mph is around mid-6 seconds with RWD, mid-5 seconds for AWD. Range for the rear-driver is around an EPA-rated 230 miles, dropping to 210 miles with all-wheel drive.

— The California Route 1 comes in RWD only and only with the ER battery. The targets are 282 hp and 306 lb-ft, giving it 27 hp more than the Select RWD. Estimated range is 300 miles. Sitting on a "magnetic-painted with sparkle silver" 18-inch wheel with a black aero cover, the 0-60 time should be about mid-6-seconds.

— The Premium trim presents the most choice, offering both powertrains and both batteries. The standard battery in RWD puts out 255 hp and doesn't list a torque figure, but we'll posit that it's the same 306 lb-ft of torque as on the Select. The SR battery with AWD returns 255 hp and 429 lb-ft. The ER battery in RWD makes 282 hp and 306 lb-ft, in AWD gets 333 hp and 429 lb-ft. As for estimated ranges, the figures are:

SR RWD - 230 miles

SR AWD - 210 miles

ER RWD - 300 miles

ER AWD - 270 miles

Wheels on the Premium are 19-inch machined-face aluminum with high gloss black-painted pockets.

— The First Edition comes only in AWD and with the extended battery, gunning for 333 hp and 429 lb-ft and a 270-mile range. It gets the same wheels as the Premium trim, and a mid-5-second 0-60 target time.

— The GT trim's spec table doesn't list battery options, only that AWD is the sole drive option. With the GT on 20-inch cast aluminum wheels with an aero cover, Ford wants a 250-mile range and a 0-60 time under 4 seconds.

Don't take our word for this, though — have a look at the spec tables in the gallery above, and let the parsing begin.

