With the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class getting a mid-cycle refresh, it's only natural it would extend to the highest-performance Mercedes-AMG E 63 S in sedan and wagon form. The model year update is effectively just a visual refresh with mechanical and technology features unchanged.

At the front, the sedan and wagon share a more aggressive fascia with a main grille that opens up more at the bottom. The headlights are lower and wider at the bottom edge, too to accentuate the aggressive look. The lower outboard grilles have been opened up more for additional cooling capability, though Mercedes didn't put a number on how much more cooling they provide.

The tail of the E 63 S is only really changed on the sedan. It gets the thinner, wider taillights of the other sedans that stretch into the trunk lid. These help it match the wagon, which always had taillights of that design. The wagon does get new internal lighting elements, though.