With its mild-mannered brethren getting an update this year, the 2021 BMW M5 also gets a facelift. It's a very subtle one. The headlights and taillights get new elements, with the headlights most notably receiving minimalist L-shaped running lights instead of the more traditional circular or square lights. The body is given more creases at the corners for a sharper shape.

Mechanically the M5 hasn't changed too much. The base model still has a twin-turbo V8 with 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and the M5 Competition gets 617 horsepower with the same amount of torque. The suspension of the regular model is unchanged, but the M5 Competition gets new shocks and adjustable suspension tuning to give it a more compliant ride. The Competition also gets a new driving mode called "Track." Enabling it shuts off all the driver aids, as well as the infotainment system and any audio that was playing. The idea being that you should be completely focused while driving in this mode.

More of the changes have to do with features and color options. All M5s now get a 12.3-inch infotainment display, rather than last year's 10.25-inch unit. They also now include wireless Android Auto functionality, natural speech recognition, and BMW's cloud-based navigation that provides faster route calculations and more up-to-date traffic information. BMW now offers five new exterior colors for the M5 including Motegi Red shown above, Brands Hatch Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, Individual Aventurine Red and Frozen Bluestone. Inside, the M5 Competition can now be had with combined black leather and beige Alcantara upholstery.

The new M5 goes on sale this August. The base model starts at $104,495, an $800 increase over last year. The M5 Competition starts at $112,095, just $100 more than the previous model year.

Related Video: