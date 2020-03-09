Since the reveal of the 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant and the announcement that it would come to America, we've had the chance to examine how its specifications match the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S. The two cars are very close, with the Mercedes seemingly a little quicker, but now we know the Audi has an advantage on price.

The super wagon starts at $109,995, which beats the Merc's price of $112,745 by $2,750. So we suppose if you're looking to pinch pennies on a six-figure sports hauler, the Audi is the way to go. That money gets you the RS 6's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, all-wheel drive, torque-vectoring rear differential, four-wheel steering and air suspension.

If you want to spend a little more money, Audi has a few options available. If you're looking for maximum performance, there's the sport suspension that swaps the air system for steel springs and electronically adjustable shocks. Ceramic brakes are also available, and they come with an increased top speed of 190 mph, which actually tops that of the AMG. For style, there are carbon fiber or gloss black exterior accent packages that come with 22-inch wheels to replace the standard 21s. Pricing for these options hasn't been announced.

Finally, Audi will offer an ultra-exclusive 25th Anniversary Edition RS 6. Only 25 will be sold in America, and they will be painted in bright Nogaro blue. They come with the black accent package, 22-inch wheels and a sport exhaust as standard. Inside it gets an anniversary logo embossed in the headrests, and the seats have blue contrast stitching. Audi hasn't said what the special edition will cost.

Related Video: