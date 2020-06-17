Here is yet another closer look at the upcoming Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing sedan. Some pertinent details have been flying around this one for a while now. A photo of the interior showing a manual transmission is the latest leak, and it’s also one of the most exciting. Reports have also shone light on the engine: It’s supposed to be getting an updated version of GM’s 6.2-liter supercharged V8. There will be no shortage of horsepower and torque.

These latest spy shots reveal a couple of other new developments. For one, we get a really great look at the wheel and tire package on the car. Those dark bronze wheels are new, and they sure do look like production-style wheels to us. If anything, they remind us of the Brass Monkey wheel color found on Challengers and Chargers. Wide Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires wrap those wheels. It gets 305-section-width tires in back and 275-section-width rubber in front. The wide, staggered setup is no surprise considering that this car will very likely put out more than 640 horsepower.

There’s a great deal of camouflage missing from the car as a whole, too. The hood is out in the open, and the same goes for the upper portions of the doors. That’s because those parts of the car are virtually identical to the regular CT5-V. Sorry, no massive hood scoop on this sedan. The front grille’s lower opening does look significantly taller on this car, though. And where the standard CT5 has covered up fake vents, this car appears to have real, open venting. All the lighting is the same, but the maw of the CT5-V Blackwing is definitely much more aggressive than the standard CT5-V.

Cadillac hasn’t provided us with a date on when the new CT5-V Blackwing will be revealed, but has assured us that it’s coming soon. We expect its little sibling, the CT4-V Blackwing, will debut right alongside this one.

