Cadillac officially confirmed Tuesday that the high-output variants of its new CT4-V and CT5-V sedans will be dubbed "Blackwing," sharing a nameplate with GM's stillborn twin-turbocharged V8. As an added bonus, company representatives said for certain that both of Cadillac's new super-sedans will be offered with a manual transmission, confirming long-standing rumors to that effect.

"The Blackwing name has come to represent the very best of Cadillac performance engineering, craftsmanship and technology," said Cadillac chief engineer Brandon Vivian. "The new CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing build on the brand’s respected legacy of ultimate-performance driving experiences and elevate them even further."

Cadillac says the two Blackwing sedans, which are successors to the critically acclaimed ATS-V and CTS-V, will represent "the apex of Cadillac performance and driver engagement."

The company also remained mum on just what to expect in terms of capability, teasing only the fact that both the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing posted quicker lap times in testing at Virginia International Raceway earlier this year than their predecessors did.

Rumors have pointed to the CT5-V Blackwing making use of the company's supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which also powered its predecessor. The 6.2 shares its architecture with the company's flagship, naturally aspirated V8, making it an economical choice for powering performance cars. The smaller CT4-V is likely to be motivated by a turbocharged 6-cylinder.

They will also be available in limited numbers, though Cadillac's announcement did not elaborate on just how many (or few, as the case may be) will eventually be built, or how many model years to expect. The CT6-V, which carries the 4.2-liter V8 that shares the "Blackwing" name, saw only limited production before being axed.

The V8 itself may find a new home down the road, but for the time being, it's toast.

Cadillac assured us that more information on the new CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing will be come along soon enough. For now, at least we know what they're going to be called.

Related Video: