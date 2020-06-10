Carlex Design turned the Ford Ranger into a gargoyle

Carlex Design, the company that recently released a sporty two-tone makeover of a Hyundai Santa Fe, doesn't solely focus passenger cars and crossovers. It does trucks too, through a separate division called Pickup Design. The aftermarket firm has tweaked numerous trucks in the past, and the most recent project is a Ford Ranger. Carlex Design gave the mid-size hauler a radical new look with a brutish body kit and lavish interior equipment.

With headquarters in Asia and Europe, Carlex has put its hands on numerous trucks, including the carbon Mercedes-Benz X-Class 6x6 seen last year. It has also done iterations of the Fiat Fullback, the Mitsubishi L200, the Toyota Hilux, the Nissan Navara, and the Volkswagen Amarok. Each has a unique appearance, and now they're joined by an American, the Ford Ranger (though we realize not all are produced in the U.S.).

The Carlex Ranger looks like a cross between a gargoyle and a supervillain. Several new parts give it a bit of a savage appearance, such as a grille, front bumper with skid plate, oversized wheel arches, side step bars, and a rear bed-mounted sport rack. It also features new five-spoke wheels, chunky tires, and a flashy body graphic. Additional Carlex Design logos are integrated on the front, sides, and rear, as well.

Inside, the Ranger has been outfitted with updated seats. They have been reshaped and "decorated with off-road seams and embossed motifs." They now wear "top quality leather" and Alcantara, too, for a more premium look and feel.

The Carlex Design's Ford Ranger package is available now. Visit Carlex Design for more information and photos.

