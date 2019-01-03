Mercedes-Benz X-Class carbon 6x6 would be the wildest safety car ever

Carlex Design is known for its high-end aftermarket appointments on cars and SUVs, but it also has a lesser-known division that focuses on pickup trucks. Aptly named Pickup Design, it continues the Carlex way with several available luxury packages, but it also has a rugged side, as well. Its most recent concept is an insane idea for a safety car, a carbon fiber 6x6 Mercedes-Benz X-Class.
Pickup Design has a range of experience with several trucks including the Mitsubishi L200, the Toyota Hilux, the Fiat Fullback, the Nissan Navara, and the Volkswagen Amarok. The X-Class is clearly one of the company's favorites, though, as there are currently six different "EXY" packages available, the most expensive of which is a yacht-themed Maybach-esque collaboration with Maritime Aerospace AG. But Pickup Design's newest vision is unlike any project it has done before.
The Monster X Concept is an X-Class with three axles and six wheels. The design study is planned for production and features bodywork made entirely out of carbon fiber. The body is far from stock, as it features widebody wheel arches, several rear fins and spoilers, sport bars, more aggressive front and rear bumpers, and a hood scoop. The truck bed has been theoretically sprayed with a "protective structural paint" for duty.
Whereas most 6x6 pickups we've seen, such as the G-Class or the Silverado, are intended for off-roading adventures, the Monster X is actually lowered. Carlex sees this pickup getting a job as a safety car on a racetrack, albeit a far cry from the traditional safety car. The front and rear winches are for pulling wrecked racers rather than stuck mud crawlers. It also features carbon ceramic brakes as part of the track spec.
Carlex says, "The largest 'monster' of the Pickup Design brand has just left the design studio to soon become the king of highways and global tracks." Judging by the other works that have been executed, we don't doubt this one will make it into the real world.
