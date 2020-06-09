The Chevrolet Corvette isn't the only hot seller having supplier issues force the culling of popular options. Shoppers considering a BMW X7 might want to see if they can order a 2020 model — if they can find one — because one trim and a lot of options won't be available on next year's model. A BMW client adviser on the Bimmerpost forum, via BMW Blog, alerted members to the changes coming to next year's X5 and in store for the X7. The X7 xDrive50i trim retires, a planned exit for a placeholder engine that makes way for the X7 M50i to stand alone as the sole V8-powered model priced below the Alpina XB7.

BMW giveth a number of small modifications. The entry-level X7 xDrive40i picks up a 48-volt mild hybrid system and remote engine start. That trim and the X7 M50i will include heated front seats, armrests and steering wheel; lifetime Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; and satellite radio will include SiriusXM with 360L. A software or hardware change will prevent the Comfort Access system from locking and unlocking as the key-holder walks around the crossover. And M Sport brakes can be had with black calipers as well as the usual blue.

Yet BMW taketh away more. The rear seat entertainment system, night vision, off-road package, and ambient air cannot be ordered for 2021 models. The full merino leather interior in solid colors, and the Black Vernasca leather interior with brown stitching, are off the menu. One forum poster said merino leather is an option in some colors and combinations; so an ivory interior isn't possible, but ivory and blue can be ordered. Ventilated seats can't be had as an a la carte option "due to capacity restraints." The Glass Package can't be ordered separately, either, only as part of the Executive Package, and the radio knob will no longer be fashioned from crystal. The head-up display and Harman Kardon surround system have been moved to the Premium and Executive Packages. Buyers of the xDrive40i can't get the Bowers & Wilkins sound system, nor the leather dash. Many of these options and combinations are still available on the Alpina XB7 and the BMW 7 Series sedan, though.

The X5 doesn't suffer as much, but there's pruning here, too. As with the X7, the X5 xDrive50i trim goes away, so the X5 M50i is the sole V8-powered trim below the X5 M. The rear seat entertainment, off-road package, and full merino leather perish. Only the M50i will offer Integral Active Steering, and that only with the Performance Package, and only the M50i gets the Bowers & Wilkins option. The Premium Package will include the Harman Kardon system. Massaging seats become a standalone option instead of being included in the Luxury Seating Package. On the entry-level xDrive40i, the leather dash and Alcantara headliner disappear.

The little bit of good news for the X5 is that satellite radio and wireless Android Auto will be standard for 2021, remote start gets included with the Convenience Package, and the M Sport brakes can be ordered with red calipers as well as blue.

According to the order and price guide, there are some MSRP changes as well:

The price of the 2021 X5 sDrive40i rises by $500 to $59,400 before the $995 destination charge, for a total of $60,395. The xDrive40i trim goes up $500 to $62,695, the PHEV xDrive45e comes in right on the money at $66,395, the M50i rises $650 to $82,145, and the X5 M doesn't change.

The 2021 X7 xDrive40i increases by $1,000 to 74,895, after the $995 destination, and the X7 M50i goes up by $200 to $100,795.

Ordering for the 2021 X5 and X7 opens next month. You can do all the scrutinizing you wish by checking out the order guide for the entire 2021 BMW lineup.

