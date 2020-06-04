Last October, Alfa Romeo gave us a few details on a revised four-car lineup to be in place by the end of 2022. With the demise of the Giulietta later this year, the Giulia and and Stelvio would be the only models to carry on. Those two will be joined by a C-segment crossover in 2021 that we know as the Tonale, and a B-segment crossover in 2022 that we don't know much about, but that came with the asterisk, "BEV Variant Available." Autocar has begun putting together pieces of the electric model with a little help from Alfa Romeo. The mag expects the brand's fourth product to be around the size of a BMW X1 and ride on a PSA Group platform, specifically the Electric Common Module Platform (ECMP) already used by cars like the Peugeot e-2008 and Vauxhall e-Corsa.

The size and expected specs make us wonder if the BEV crossover would make it here. We get the ICE-powered BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, but we don't get the Audi Q2. The powertrain in the e-2008 puts an electric motor on the front axle with 136 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque, powered by a 50-kWh battery pack. Maximum range is 193 miles on the WLTP cycle, which could be considered a low bar for the American market even before factoring in the range reduction when tested on the EPA cycle. The Alfa won't be a re-branded Peugeot, though, with an automaker spokesperson telling Autocar the Italian automaker pledges to "stay consistent to Alfa Romeo’s sportiness and use electric motors for a performance approach." That could mean slightly more output from the motor, without compromising a comfortable ride. It will definitely mean switchable sound creation that aims "to get emotion from both the driver and car."

We know Alfa Romeo will release the same crossover with an internal combustion engine, which we'd expect to sit on Peugeot's CMP bones, a likelier proposition for sales in North America. The subcompact won't simply shrink the look of the plug-in hybrid Tonale (pictured in concept form), but will have its own personality. “A family feel will be respected," the rep said. "We have style themes across the range – but we don’t want to do a copy and paste across the lineup, because every segment has its own personality. ..."

Unless there's another reboot before 2022, these four models will be the team Alfa Romeo plans to ride to 400,000 annual sales, more than three times the automaker's global sales in 2018. For an even starker take on the challenge, Lancia sells one model, the Ypsilon, in one market, Italy, and it still beat Alfa Romeo's combined European Union sales in 2019. That could have been a factor in Alfa Romeo getting a new European boss a couple of months ago. To any shoppers hoping for the return of sporty, sensuous Alfa Romeos, Autocar wrote it's "not until Alfa Romeo hits that [400,000] target that enthusiasts might get what they desire: the pretty sports cars for which the brand is known."

Related Video: