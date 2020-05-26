2021 Acura TLX to use dedicated platform and wishbone front suspension

Acura claims the 2021 TLX will be the "quickest, best-handling, and most well-appointed sport sedan in Acura history." The experts at Autoblog won't be able to put that statement to the test for several months, but all signs thus far are positive. After showing off the rear of the car a week ago, Acura just released a new teaser of the front fascia. Along with the photo, Acura announced the upcoming TLX will use its own brand-exclusive sports sedan platform and will have a double wishbone front suspension.

Before the 2021 TLX's digital unveiling that will take place, May 28 at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 a.m. PDT) on Acura.com, Honda's luxury branch has slowly been releasing enticing tidbits about the all-new four-door. The teasers show the car will look very similar to the beautiful Type S Concept, and a Type S performance variant will use a powerful turbocharged 3.0-liter V6.

The new teaser focuses on the car's handling. In addition to the crude silhouette of the car's front end, the dark image shows that the TLX will ditch the Macpherson struts and use double wishbone control arms for the front suspension. Although the TLX nameplate is not old, as it first debuted for the 2015 model year as a replacement to the TL and TSX, this is a return-to-roots type of move.

Acura has had success with the wishbone suspension in past performance cars that gave the brand name its weight such as the 1986-1995 Legend, 1990-2001 Integra, 1996-2014 TL and TL Type S, and 1991-2005 NSX. The current NSX hybrid supercar also uses the same setup, which Acura says has "more precise control of wheel camber, caster, and toe angles," and increases tire contact patches. The TLX is also expected to have a "highly rigid body" and a "performance-focused chassis."

For now, that's all that is known about the upcoming TLX, but enthusiasts won't have to wait long to learn more. Full info will arrive May 28.

