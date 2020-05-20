The 2021 Acura TLX will revive the sporty Type S model after a 10-year moratorium, and this time around, it's getting a turbocharged V6, further setting it apart from other sedans in the Honda corporate family.

Acura says the new TLX will draw heavily upon the styling shown on two of its recent concepts: the Precision, which was shown in 2016, and the Type S, which was shown last year. The evolution of the styling is obvious even from Acura's darkened teaser image, which depicts a slightly more curvaceous take on 2019's Type S while retaining most of the same key design elements, including the quad-outlet exhaust and pronounced underbody diffuser.

Acura's announcement was otherwise very light on details, saying only that the 2021 TLX will be "...the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sport sedan in Acura history, with the Type S being the model’s performance pinnacle."

Apart from the displacement (3.0 liters), we don't yet know anything about the turbocharged V6 that will be utilized in the Type S. It will be unique to this model at launch, however Acura's announcement describes this as the "first" implementation of this engine, implying that it will likely make its way under the hood of other Acura models down the line.

Autoblog reached out to inquire as to whether a manual transmission is under consideration for the Type S model; an Acura representative said only that the company is not yet ready to get into specifics on the 2021 TLX's features.

Acura will debut the new TLX online at its dedicated microsite on May 28 at 10 a.m. PDT (1 p.m. EDT).