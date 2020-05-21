With the 2021 Ford Bronco reveal and production delayed by a few months in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, we're still left hungry for morsels on the off-road SUV. Today's Bronco snack comes in the form of spy photos showing a minimally camouflaged test prototype. While it's covered more than those in leaked photos, several details stick through that corroborate what we've seen on the leaked vehicles.

There is also something new to see. The last four-door Bronco with a hardtop we saw had a roof rack fitted to it, and this one doesn't. So that will clearly be an available option or accessory, and the standard top will be about as flat as western Kansas. Among the details that we can confirm from these shots are the odd little tie-down points on the fenders. They were shown on one of the leaked vehicles, and we can make them out in the little bulges as the front corners of this prototype. And the fender flares will indeed be simple round pieces. We can see the little dip in the window sills that kicks up at the front and rear fenders, as well as the copious window area that should make for excellent visibility.

The Bronco should be revealed later this year, with production following soon after. We know it's built on the Ranger platform, though it appears to use a coil-sprung live axle at the back rather than leaf-sprung. It will at least have the Ranger's turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder, and there are rumors of the turbo 2.7-liter V6 also being available. A manual transmission option is also possible. The Bronco will be available in four-door and two-door models, plus have a removable top, just like the Jeep Wrangler.

