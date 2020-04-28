The new, seventh-generation Elantra unveiled in 2020 will be the next Hyundai model to receive the sporty N Line treatment. Images and a short video showing a prototype going flat-out give us an early look at the sedan.

Developed to replace the Elantra Sport, the N Line model will slot at the top of the range as a performance-oriented variant aimed at enthusiasts. Don't expect Hyundai to release a stripped-out street-legal track car; it will be milder than the 275-horsepower Veloster N. Think of it as the firm's answer to the Honda Civic Si, not as an alternative to the Civic Type R. It will stand out thanks to a model-specific body kit that will make the new Elantra's extroverted design even harder to miss and subtle styling changes (like different stitching) in the cabin.

Chassis upgrades will play a big role in the transformation. An independent multi-link rear suspension would seem likely to replace the regular Elantra's twist-beam rear setup for sharper and more sure-footed handling.