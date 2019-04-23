Hyundai already plans an N Line version of the Venue

Hyundai only last week unveiled its new 2020 Venue subcompact crossover at the New York International Auto Show, and while it doesn't go on sale until November, the brand is already touting the possibility of an N Line version of its pint-sized ute.
Australian outfit Drive spoke with Hyundai's North American chief operating officer, Brian Smith, at the show, and he referenced the brand's unveiling of the Elantra GT N Line in January, the first model of its kind in the U.S. The N Line slots above the base models but below N performance vehicles like the recently introduced Veloster N.
Asked if an N Line version of the Venue was in the works, Smith told Drive, "There is. ... This is really going to be a vehicle that I think applies to that as well. I think the next one will be Sonata, but you're going to see more across the lineup."
Like the Elantra GT N Line, most of the changes are likely to be cosmetic rather than under the hood (though Smith left open the possibility of an eventual N performance version, saying, "Could be.") We'll have to see whether the Venue follows the Elantra GT N Line's example by tuning the suspension and chassis. That car will feature a lower front splitter, silver-accented grille, sport instrument cluster and N Line badging, among other styling upgrades.
Hyundai also promised an N Line version of its redesigned Sonata, boosting output to "at least 275 horsepower, and probably a lot more." The automaker has also been developing a Tucson N Line to join the i30 N Line, the European version of the Elantra GT, for the old continent, with a 340-horsepower Tucson N rumored to be in the works.
Australian outfit Drive spoke with Hyundai's North American chief operating officer, Brian Smith, at the show, and he referenced the brand's unveiling of the Elantra GT N Line in January, the first model of its kind in the U.S. The N Line slots above the base models but below N performance vehicles like the recently introduced Veloster N.
Asked if an N Line version of the Venue was in the works, Smith told Drive, "There is. ... This is really going to be a vehicle that I think applies to that as well. I think the next one will be Sonata, but you're going to see more across the lineup."
Like the Elantra GT N Line, most of the changes are likely to be cosmetic rather than under the hood (though Smith left open the possibility of an eventual N performance version, saying, "Could be.") We'll have to see whether the Venue follows the Elantra GT N Line's example by tuning the suspension and chassis. That car will feature a lower front splitter, silver-accented grille, sport instrument cluster and N Line badging, among other styling upgrades.
Hyundai also promised an N Line version of its redesigned Sonata, boosting output to "at least 275 horsepower, and probably a lot more." The automaker has also been developing a Tucson N Line to join the i30 N Line, the European version of the Elantra GT, for the old continent, with a 340-horsepower Tucson N rumored to be in the works.