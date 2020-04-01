The Hyundai Veloster N is a fantastic start to the N line of performance cars to come. It’s small, lightweight, handles extremely well and sounds the business. We want more N. What you’re looking at here isn’t it, but Hyundai has released some renderings to make us dream. Enter the Palisade N, Nexo N and Prophecy N.

These cars won’t ever be produced, and Hyundai has made that clear in its Instagram posts. This April Fool’s day is no day to trick folks, but smiling at some neat renderings from Hyundai while hanging out at home is a welcome diversion.

These renderings from Hyundai all look well-done, and Hyundai chose the best color in its catalog to do them in: Performance Blue. Performance crossovers are all the rage nowadays, and a Palisade N actually sounds super reasonable to compete against the Explorer ST and Durango SRT. It’s hard to argue with how great the crossover looks when it’s lowered and full of N performance accents all over the place. We dig it.

The Nexo N is pure fantasy. It even has a quad exhaust! Hydrogen cars typically aren’t fast — the Nexo drives like a relatively slow EV. Last up on the list is the Prophecy N. The regular Prophecy Concept is an electric car, so performance is completely within reason for this N rendering. One of the big draws for the Prophecy was its simplicity, and some of us think the N colors and add ons take away from the original’s unbroken, sweeping lines. Others on staff disagree and think it looks beautiful. Obviously, you can up your own mind.

Anyhow, one N crossover we’re pretty sure is one the way is the Kona N. Spy shots of that car have revealed Hyundai’s intentions, and we’re psyched. If the Veloster N is an indication of what’s to come, then we think Hyundai is going down the right path for its N models.

