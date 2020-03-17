Hyundai is due to unveil the 2021 Elantra sedan at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday (7 p.m. PDT) via a live YouTube stream. The event, which Autoblog was originally invited to attend, has gone digital-only in the wake of coronavirus concerns.

Is your favorite pub shut down on St. Patrick's Day? Fear not; we have your Tuesday-evening entertainment covered. Hyundai is not only sticking with its compact nameplate, but the company says the 2021 model will see the Elantra "return to its sport sedan roots."

We're not entirely certain what that means, but if Hyundai is the latest to get on board with the notion that there is still room in enthusiasts' hearts for small four-doors, maybe something good will come of all this crossover fever after all.

You can watch live at the YouTube link embedded here.

Hyundai has already teased the new Elantra with both an exterior and interior shot, so we have at least some idea of what to expect. The new angular styling (Hyundai calls it "polyhedral") is a departure from the current car's smooth flanks.

The rendering of the interior shows a far more futuristic cabin than what we're used to from Hyundai's compact. We doubt the teased interior will be universal to all Elantra models, but the minimalistic design is clean and attractive.

The Elantra's unveiling will take place at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood, California. Once the sheet comes off, we'll have a fresh post with specifications and a detailed gallery.

Look for the new compact to arrive on dealer lots this fall.

