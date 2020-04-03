Mazda keeps improving driving dynamics, design and interior quality in its cars, and the Mazda6 is a model benefactor of that hard work. As such, it also feels like a heck of a bargain.

The 2020 Mazda6 should be on anybody’s sedan shortlist. It’s modern and attractive both inside and out. The ride and handling balance is unmatched by anything short of the 2020 Honda Accord, and it’s priced well alongside all of its tough competition. An Accord is still the only one in this segment to offer a manual transmission for enthusiasts who care to shift themselves, but the Mazda6 with the 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is still plenty of fun with its smart-shifting six-speed auto. Mazda has also succeeded in putting together a luxurious interior — highlighted by the Signature trim — that outdoes the more pedestrian interiors found in other pricey mid-size sedans. Tons of work was put into the Mazda6 to make it more refined and premium, and it’s worked. Downsides are few in number, but if the Mazda6 suffers anywhere, it’s in the infotainment and utility departments. The software Mazda uses is old and antiquated compared to its new system in the Mazda3 and CX-30, as well as those in the Accord, Hyundai Sonata and others. The trunk is also smaller than most in this segment. Those may be deal breakers for some, but people who value an engaging driving experience will appreciate it for its sharp steering and agile chassis, and those who could care less will still love it for the refinement and comfort. What’s new for 2020? There isn’t much new for the 2020 Mazda6 this year. Mazda says it’s switched to the key fob design used on the Mazda3 and CX-30, and there’s also a new “Signature” badge for the top trim. Besides that, the car carries over unchanged from 2019.

What’s the interior and in-car technology like? The 2020 Mazda6’s interior is simple and beautiful. Mazda has upped its interior quality game beyond the competition, and it’s accomplished this without pricing the sedan out of the ballpark. Comfortable chairs make long rides a breeze as does the hushed cabin noise. From lower trims on up, the cabin looks and feels of a high quality. Even the basic entry-level Sport trim has an excellent interior that goes above the more basic furnishings of competitors, while on the other end of the spectrum, the Signature boasts rich suede-like cloth and beautiful Sen wood to create an environment encroaching on the luxury segment. However, Mazda’s infotainment system is way behind compared to others in the segment. Drivers can control the 8-inch screen via touch when stopped, but really, that just means you'll mostly be using the rotary control knob. That's not a problem in theory (Mazda's excellent new system in the 3 is exclusively rotary-controlled and works very well), but the screen's menus are confused, the graphics are dated, and it's generally slower to respond than most rival systems. You can save yourself the trouble of dealing with Mazda’s native system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (standard on all but the Sport), but its functionality is compromised by the rotary control as well. Mazda turns the tech story around with its instrument cluster. The digital screen integration with physical gauges is classy and modern-looking. It’s an elegant way to keep the traditional gauge set while adding some of the high-res graphics and capability that modern screen technology affords us. How big is it? The 2020 Mazda6 is an average-sized sedan for its class, verging on small. It falls behind much of the competition on interior space, and the trunk has less room in it, too. Honda has everybody beat with the mammoth Accord, and the Mazda is 1.7 inches behind it in rear seat legroom. Headroom is on the lower side of the class, but unless you’re especially tall, the ceiling won’t be too prohibitive. By most dimensions, it’s an inch or two smaller than many others, so if maximum space is your priority, you may be better off looking elsewhere. Mazda has kept its sedan’s footprint similar to the competition, but its 14.7-cubic-foot trunk is as small as it gets for the segment. Besides falling short on paper, we also managed to fit less luggage into it than the Accord (by a mile), Camry, Subaru Legacy and Volkswagen Passat. There is also less small item storage in the cabin, especially in the center console with its tiny under armrest bin.