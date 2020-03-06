In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by West Coast Editor James Riswick and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. First they dive right in to the experience of driving the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, followed by their review of the Mercedes-Benz GLE 350. Then they talk about the week's news, beginning with the whole slew of electric vehicles General Motors surprised us with at its EV Day. Next, they discuss the possibility of Porsche building a hybrid 911, as well as news about Ford's electric Transit van making its way to the U.S.. Last, but not least, they take to the mailbag to help a listener pick his next car in the "Spend My Money" segment.
Autoblog Podcast #617
Rundown
- Driving the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
- Driving the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350
- GM EV Day: Cadillac Celestiq and Lyriq, GMC Hummers and more
- A hybrid Porsche 911?
- Ford Transit electric commercial vans coming to U.S.
- Spend My Money
Feedback
