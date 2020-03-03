While the auto industry is mostly focused on the would-be Geneva Show reveals, there's another show going on in Indianapolis about commercial work trucks. At the show, Ram revealed it would offer a Snow Plow Prep package for the 2021 Ram 1500. Ram already offered a similar (but better named) package for the 2500 called the Snow Chief Group, so this represents an expansion of availability.

The package adds exactly what it says: the basics needed to hook up a snow plow. Under the hood, there's an upgraded 220-amp alternator to handle the load of the extra lights and motors from a plow, plus a wiring harness to plug in said plow. It also removes the active air dam to make room for plow mounts and adds a sliding rear window with defroster. All this adds $195 to the price of your four-wheel-drive Ram, which can be equipped as a Tradesman, Big Horn or Laramie with either the eTorque 5.7-liter V8 or 3.0-liter turbocharged EcoDiesel V6. It's a little less comprehensive than the 2500's Snow Chief Group, which adds the alternator, plus a limited-slip differential, auxiliary dash switches, clearance lamps, off-road tires and a transfer case skid plate, but that package also costs more at $845.

One important note for any wannabe Mr. (or Ms.) Plows out there: neither the 1500 or 2500 packages include a plow. For that you'll have to go to an aftermarket plow manufacturer. For example, the Ram 1500 shown above has a Meyer Drive Pro plow, which costs over $5,000. So keep that in mind, or you may find yourself using your family to record a homemade commercial for your plow business just to pay for the huge truck you bought.

