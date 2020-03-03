Official

If you can't Ram it, you can plow it

New 2021 Ram 1500 gets snow plow prep package. Huzzah!

Mar 3rd 2020 at 2:55PM
  • 2021 Ram 1500 with Snow Plow Prep package
  • Image Credit: Ram
  • 2021 Ram 1500 with Snow Plow Prep package
  • Image Credit: Ram
  • 2021 Ram 1500 with Snow Plow Prep package
  • Image Credit: Ram

While the auto industry is mostly focused on the would-be Geneva Show reveals, there's another show going on in Indianapolis about commercial work trucks. At the show, Ram revealed it would offer a Snow Plow Prep package for the 2021 Ram 1500. Ram already offered a similar (but better named) package for the 2500 called the Snow Chief Group, so this represents an expansion of availability.

The package adds exactly what it says: the basics needed to hook up a snow plow. Under the hood, there's an upgraded 220-amp alternator to handle the load of the extra lights and motors from a plow, plus a wiring harness to plug in said plow. It also removes the active air dam to make room for plow mounts and adds a sliding rear window with defroster. All this adds $195 to the price of your four-wheel-drive Ram, which can be equipped as a Tradesman, Big Horn or Laramie with either the eTorque 5.7-liter V8 or 3.0-liter turbocharged EcoDiesel V6. It's a little less comprehensive than the 2500's Snow Chief Group, which adds the alternator, plus a limited-slip differential, auxiliary dash switches, clearance lamps, off-road tires and a transfer case skid plate, but that package also costs more at $845.

One important note for any wannabe Mr. (or Ms.) Plows out there: neither the 1500 or 2500 packages include a plow. For that you'll have to go to an aftermarket plow manufacturer. For example, the Ram 1500 shown above has a Meyer Drive Pro plow, which costs over $5,000. So keep that in mind, or you may find yourself using your family to record a homemade commercial for your plow business just to pay for the huge truck you bought.

Related Video:

Featured Gallery2021 Ram 1500 with Snow Plow Prep package
2021 Ram 1500 with Snow Plow Prep package 2021 Ram 1500 with Snow Plow Prep package 2021 Ram 1500 with Snow Plow Prep package

RAM 1500 Information

RAM 1500
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X