The Harley-Davidson Ford F-150 rides alone no longer. Thanks to the Tuscany Motor Company, it now has a fellow truck associate to cruise with side-by-side on the open roads. Introducing the 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra, which will make its official debut at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.

For years, a Harley-Davidson special edition package has been associated with the Ford F-150 nameplate. Although Ford does not offer a direct option from the factory, Tuscany Motor Company answered the demand and now builds truck packages that carry the famous American motorcycle name. With the direction of Harley-Davidson, Tuscany creates interior and exterior customizations that reflect notable and iconic features of the bikes.



This year is the first time Tuscany has ever offered a Harley-Davidson package on a GMC Sierra, and as expected, it's pretty similar to the one offered on the F-150. The package includes at least 60 exclusive parts, and the Sierra is available in Onxy Black, Summit White, or Satin Steel Metallic.

Setting the tone are Fatboy-inspired 22-inch milled aluminum wheels wrapped in chunky 35-inch all-terrain tires. As Tuscany is a division of Fox performance parts, the truck rides on a specially designed BDS suspension with tuned Fox shocks and lateral stability bars. The truck also has a redesigned front bumper and grille with an integrated LED light bar for off-roading, power running boards with rock guard trim and entry lights, color-matched Harley-Davidson-designed fender flares, custom front fender vents with the Harley logo, an induction-style hood, a redesigned rear bumper, and a tuned exhaust with billet tips. More badging, tailgate cladding, a windshield header, orange tow hooks, and a bed rug add extra pizzazz. Finally, for all the planes, drones, and aliens who are eyeing pickups from the sky, the tonneau cover is debossed with the Harley-Davidson logo.

Inside, the fan pack includes leather seating with orange diamond stitching, and piano black door panels, console, and trim. Harley-Davidson badging and branding is on the seats, on the center console, on the floor mats, the door sill inserts, the instrument gauges, and even the pedals.

If this is up your alley, and you're interested in buying, the Sierras, no matter the color, start at $94,995 before taxes and fees. For more information, visit Tuscany.

