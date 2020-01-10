For the most part, the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 and the Chevy Silverado are very close siblings. And with the more modestly equipped Sierra SLE and SLT models, choosing between the equivalent Chevy and GMC largely comes down to styling preference and whether you got a better deal at the GMC dealer. They’re almost identical twins.

Almost. Because despite the shared DNA, there are differences in terms of model choice. There's no GMC equivalent to the cheaper Custom Trail Boss, for instance, but there is the high-dollar off-road-oriented AT4 that goes beyond the Chevy LT Trail Boss with more equipment and the availability of GMC's unique MultiPro tailgate and CarbonPro carbon fiber bed. Those are also available on the GMC Sierra Denali, which further differs with an adaptive suspension not offered by Chevrolet that seriously improves the ride comfort and handling composure of GM's full-size trucks.

GMC therefore makes a compelling case for itself if you're willing to spend more for your truck, but having said that, the range-topping Sierras also don't go above-and-beyond in the same ways as the ritzy Ram 1500 and Ford F-150 trim levels do to provide a proper luxury truck experience. The new Duramax diesel engine at least stands out, but otherwise the Sierra doesn't offer a lot that others can't match or better (even within the GM family).

What's new for 2020?

CarbonPro Editions debut for the AT4 and Denali trim levels. These include the CarbonPro composite bed and a Kicker audio system in the MultiPro tailgate. The AT4 versions also gets some unique exterior trim.

Mechanically, a 10-speed automatic is now paired with the drivetrain combo of 5.3-liter V8, Dynamic Fuel Management and four-wheel drive. Aiding visibility are newly available trailer tow mirrors, a bed-view camera, and a high-def 360-degree camera system with trailering elements.

What's the interior and in-car technology like?

Like its Silverado sibling, the Sierra's cabin is its least compelling and competitive attribute, falling far behind the Ram 1500 and Ford F-150 in terms of quality and design. The dash is drab and frankly ugly in every trim level, but the cabin is particularly damning in the Sierra Denali. Its black vinyl "stitched" onto the black dash and some token strips of wood trim slapped onto the center console and doors just aren't enough to create the sort of high-dollar ambience truck buyers can find elsewhere. That might've been sufficient when the Denali was the only luxury truck, but not anymore.

At least the technology offerings are generous. All trim levels come standard with a touchscreen (8-inches on all but the base model), Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a six-speaker sound system (two speakers with a regular cab), while the popular SLE adds OnStar and in-truck 4G LTE WiFi. Upper trim levels can add extra USB ports, various trailering apps and aids, multiple camera systems for parking and trailering, wireless smartphone charging and audio upgrades.

How big is it?

The Sierra 1500 Crew Cab, pictured above left, offers limo-like sprawl-out space in its back seat aided by a colossal rear door. As expected, the Double Cab's rear seatback is more upright and less comfortable (pictured above, right). Legroom may be class-leading, but it's still tight behind a tall driver, meaning the Double Cab's back seat is ultimately best suited for occasional use, or children. At least its front-hinged rear doors are a better setup than the F-150 Super Cab's annoying clamshells. As usual, you can get a three-person 40/20/40 split bench up front (all trims but AT4 and Denali) or bucket seats with a full center console (not available base or SLE).

What about the bed? The thinner, taller walls introduced last year have resulted in a bed that ultimately holds more than anything else in the segment. Better still, maximum payload ranges from 1,680 to 2,240 pounds, which is generally a few hundred pounds more than an F-150 or Ram 1500. Yet, there is more to consider with the Sierra's bed than just its volume and payload. For starters, it offers the MultiPro tailgate, which provides myriad configurations but chiefly provides a quick way to climb into the bed. You can even outfit it with a dedicated Kicker sound system, shown in the below gallery. But wait, there's more! The Sierra Denali and Sierra AT4 can be equipped with the CarbonPro carbon fiber composite bed that GMC says provides added "strength, durability and scratch resistance" to go with a potential 59-pound weight reduction depending on configuration. Basically, it's a bed and liner in one.