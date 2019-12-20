In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder visit Bollinger Motors to speak with the startup's CEO and founder Robert Bollinger. We talk about the B1 and B2 electric trucks, and Bollinger's inspiration for creating them in the first place. He offers insights into what goes into creating EVs like these from the ground up, what he thinks about relocating to Detroit, as well as some thoughts about the growing electric car industry at large. We even get him to offer his opinions about the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford Mustang Mach E.

This will be the last episode of the Autoblog Podcast until 2020, and we think it's a good one. We hope you enjoy it, too.

