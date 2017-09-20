Watch Bollinger B1 electric SUV in track testing

Bollinger Motors revealed the B1 electric sport utility truck this summer, and now is busy preparing to bring it to market. That involves a lot of testing. Yes, it's an off-roader, but Bollinger needs to test under a variety of conditions, so, as we see in the video above, the company took the B1 to the track.
In the video, we get to hear the whine of the electric motors, which together provides 360 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. Bollinger claims a 0-60 time of just 4.5 seconds, and it certainly looks quick on the track.
A second video shows more footage from the test track, with the Bollinger team putting the B1 through its paces, then checking it to make sure it can stand up to the abuse:
So far, the Bollinger B1 is looking pretty good, and seeing it in motion has us only more excited for its launch (and hopefully a chance behind the wheel). We're also hoping for more footage from Bollinger in the near future. We'd love to see the B1 in off-road testing.
Need a refresher on what the Bollinger B1 is all about? The company also created a technical animation of the electric truck, giving us a look at what's under the surface.
