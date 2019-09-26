Bollinger Motors is unveiling the four-door versions of its all-electric B1 SUV (or, as Bollinger calls it, "sport utility truck") and new B2 pickup live in Ferndale, Michigan today, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Autoblog will be on hand at the event to see the new prototypes in person, but if you want to watch along with us, you can do so in the video above. These hardcore off-roaders combine modern EV technology with retro looks and timeless ruggedness in a pair of utilitarian packages we're excited to see.

Watch the unveiling above, and stay tuned to Autoblog for more Bollinger coverage as these models approach production.