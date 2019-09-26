Michigan-based Bollinger Motors introduced a pair of electric off-roaders named B1 and B2, respectively. Years in the making, these close-to-production prototypes preview the start-up's first two series-produced models, while shedding light on what the rest of its range will look like.
The B1 is an SUV, and the B2 is a pickup. Both four-door models build on the two-door B1 revealed earlier, and stand out with an angular, almost retro-inspired design that looks like it was drawn with nothing but a pencil and a try square. They share more styling cues with the original Land Rover Defender than the second-generation model introduced during the 2019 Frankfurt auto show. Keeping the Bs as simple as possible promises to make them relatively easy to build while giving them a touch of rugged, Instagramable charm.
The semi-vintage, semi-steampunk treatment continues inside with round, chrome-rimmed analog gauges embedded into a flat dashboard, air vents shaped like the barrel jacket on a machine gun, and a three-spoke steering wheel without an airbag. Bollinger hasn't explained how it expects its trucks to pass a U.S. crash test as-is, instead directing attention to the clever pass-through that stretches from the front of the truck to the back of it. The compartment is a handy way to carry annoyingly long items like lumber and fishing rods.
The B1 and the B2 are identical on paper. Both are equipped with a dual-motor powertrain that delivers 614 horsepower and 688 pound-feet of torque. That's enough for a 4.5-second sprint from 0-60 mph, a 100-mph top speed and a 7,500-pound towing capacity. We know the motors draw electricity from a 120-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, but driving range remains under wraps. That battery is huge, by the way; the biggest unit Tesla offers has a 100-kWh capacity.
Bollinger didn't set out to design a mall prowler. The Bs offer an adjustable suspension that lets the driver dial in between 10 and 20 inches of ground clearance, and a two-speed gearbox with high and low ranges. They sound like true, no-nonsense off-roaders.
We know Bollinger can talk the talk; we're waiting to see if it can walk the walk. We'll keep an eye on the company as it turns its two prototypes into production models that regular motorists can purchase and reliably use on a daily basis. Pricing information and availability haven't been announced yet, though the firm pledged the B1 and the B2 will be street-legal all around the world.
More details will be released in the coming months. When they land, Bollinger's trucks will compete against Rivian's R1S and R1T for the attention of motorists seeking a battery-powered off-roader. You can watch the replay of the live unveiling event event here.