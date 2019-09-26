Michigan-based Bollinger Motors introduced a pair of electric off-roaders named B1 and B2, respectively. Years in the making, these close-to-production prototypes preview the start-up's first two series-produced models, while shedding light on what the rest of its range will look like.

The B1 is an SUV, and the B2 is a pickup. Both four-door models build on the two-door B1 revealed earlier, and stand out with an angular, almost retro-inspired design that looks like it was drawn with nothing but a pencil and a try square. They share more styling cues with the original Land Rover Defender than the second-generation model introduced during the 2019 Frankfurt auto show. Keeping the Bs as simple as possible promises to make them relatively easy to build while giving them a touch of rugged, Instagramable charm.

The semi-vintage, semi-steampunk treatment continues inside with round, chrome-rimmed analog gauges embedded into a flat dashboard, air vents shaped like the barrel jacket on a machine gun, and a three-spoke steering wheel without an airbag. Bollinger hasn't explained how it expects its trucks to pass a U.S. crash test as-is, instead directing attention to the clever pass-through that stretches from the front of the truck to the back of it. The compartment is a handy way to carry annoyingly long items like lumber and fishing rods.