As BMW's grille grows, so does the number of people whose opinion it splits. Top officials previously defended the move to a polarizing design, and they again stressed they're sticking to it.

Recent additions to the company's range, like the X7 and the facelifted 7 Series, raised more than a few eyebrows when they broke cover because they wore an unusually big interpretation of the emblematic twin-kidney grille. The Concept 4 Series Coupe (above) unveiled during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show shook the internet like an apple tree by taking this styling cue to the next level. BMW explained it took a bolder, more controversial approach to design by popular demand.

"This is crucial for success. BMW customers are demanding. They want to express something, and are not afraid of vehicles with strong characters. They are looking for it. So, we have decided to focus even more on strong characters and bold designs," explained Peter Henrich, BMW's senior vice president of product management, in an interview with British magazine Autocar.

In other words: the big grille stays. Recent spy shots (below) strongly suggest the next-generation 4 Series will arrive in showroom looking a lot like the aforementioned concept unveiled in Germany.