There may be a bigger BMW now and one with a higher model number, but the 2020 BMW 7 Series still reigns supreme over its brand mates as the long-running flagship sedan. Nearly every technological, engineering and performance trick up BMW's sleeve can be found in this car, making it one of the most sophisticated and advanced vehicles on the road today.

Of course, the same could be said for the 7's various flagship sedan competitors, as well as an increasing number of flagship SUVs. Each is superb in its own way, which really makes things like styling, infotainment functionality and driving experience all the more important. Really, it's about what you prefer in a high-dollar sedan.

Yet, if you're looking for something specific – especially on the performance front – the mack daddy BMW stands out with an unmatched selection of model/powertrain options, including turbocharged six-, eight- and 12-cylinder engines, plus the specialty Alpina B7 and revised 745e plug-in hybrid model. There's nothing quite like them. No matter which way you go, however, it's hard to imagine going wrong.

What's new for 2020?

You want grille? The 7 Series gives you grille for 2020, adopting an enormous pair of BMW kidneys as if saying to its new X7 SUV sibling, "I'm still top dog around here." Indeed, the grille is 40 percent bigger than before. There are other visual changes, too. The headlights have been redesigned with a slimmer profile, and BMW's Laserlights are now available as an option above the standard LEDs. The hood has been redesigned with slightly more aggressive lines, the front bumper now has "air deflectors" on the air intakes to cool the brakes, and the side "Air Breathers" have bigger air outlets. Around back, the tailpipes are wider, the taillights are slimmer, and there's now a light bar that stretches across the tail.

Importantly, there are also changes to the powertrain lineup. The 750i gets an overhauled V8 good for an extra 80 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque. The plug-in hybrid model is rechristened the 745e xDrive and features an inline-six engine in place of the old inline-four. There's also a more power-dense lithium-ion battery. In total, the system produces 67 more horsepower and 73 more pound-feet than the old 740e.

Inside, there are more acoustic materials, and the all-digital instrument panel is new.

What's the 7 Series interior and in-car technology like?

The current-generation 7 Series helped usher in a more overtly luxurious era for BMW interiors, with glitzier materials and a more visually interesting design that move further away from the brand's historic austere norm. While successful in that endeavor, the 7 Series doesn't possess the sort of opulent vibe of a Mercedes S-Class or high-style distinctiveness of the Lexus LS. That's a matter of taste, however. In terms of quality, there are certainly no complaints, and there are ample options available to spruce things up like quilted leather seats, an Alcantara headliner and extended wood trim.

The 2020 7 Series is dominated by technology, which is immediately evident when you sit down in the driver's seat to greet the new all-digital instrument panel and the carryover 10.25-inch iDrive infotainment display. The latter is a touchscreen, but there's also a redundant control knob and natural voice recognition controls that we discovered work pretty well. Using natural speech, it successfully found a hotel by name on the first attempt. Less successful is the system's interaction with Apple CarPlay, which is only included as part of a one-year trial subscription. It's standard or optional for a one-time charge in the cars of other brands.

The back seat can also get its own tech, with an optional pair of massive entertainment screens that come with BMW-branded headphones. Included with them is a tablet integrated into the middle seat armrest that allows passengers to control various vehicle functions.

How big is the BMW 7 Series?

Unlike in the past, there is only one body length for the 2020 7 Series. Effectively, it's the equivalent of the old extended L model, and as a result, you can expect a colossal amount of back seat room. You certainly don't need to opt for the $3,900 Luxury Rear Seating package that adds adjustable, massaging, heated and ventilated outboard seats with squishy headrest pillows – but it certainly doesn't hurt. We tested the 7 Series with and without it, and must say, the extra comfort it affords is well worth the extra cost relative the already lofty price tag.

Above, you can see the three seating configurations. The large, upper image features the available full-length center console. The lower left image is the base back seat. The lower right image is the Luxury Rear Seating package with the fold-down center console that maintains five-passenger capacity.