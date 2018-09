BMW Vision iNext concept unveiled, previews EV for 2021

The Vision iNext includes some interesting technology. You wouldn't know by looking at it, but integrated into the Jacquard weave of the rear seating has integrated touch control surfaces and LED lighting. You can trace certain gestures to control certain functions. Draw a musical note — and light trails behind your finger to complete the picture — in order to turn the music on. Swipe in either direction to skip through your playlist, and use pinch gestures to control volume. Interestingly, the wood on the center console offers the same functionality, lighting included.The second major "Shy Tech" feature — which is the language BMW uses to describe technology that hides out of sight until you use it — is the Intelligent Beam. A projector over the rear seat can turn any surface, like a black piece of paper, into an interactive screen. You could project images or video onto it, and control it with gestures or touch. The image follows whatever object you're holding, so you don't have to hold perfectly still for it to work.Of course, there's a voice assistant on board. Vision iNext's Intelligent Personal Assistant responds when you say, "Hey BMW," and can perform a number of functions in-car or remotely, such as to control features of your smart home.A car based on the Vision iNext should arrive in 2021, after the battery-electric Mini in 2019 and the BMW iX3 crossover in 2020. BMW will use a modular electric powertrain architecture across its line of electric vehicles . This means batteries of different shapes and sizes, and one, two or three electric motors powering front-, rear- or all-wheel-drive configurations.We can't imagine all of the technology showcased in the Vision iNext concept making its way to production — and neither can BMW. Regulators need to work out the autonomous driving landscape before that can go full force. The Intelligent Beam would need some serious refinement (not to mention a market demand case) before it would be ready for primetime. We're not sure how much it would cost to make large swaths of your car's interior function as touch controls.What the iNext does, then, is give us a glimpse into how BMW envisions its upcoming EV , and how people will use the space inside of its cars as automated driving technology advances. Sure, the future looks a little weird, but it surely won't look quite as weird as this futuristic concept. We're just happy to see that as BMW focuses on making more advanced cars, it's still just as focused on the people who will be using them.