Fresh off the official reveals of the all-new 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, here come leaked images showing the redesigned version of their upmarket sibling, the Cadillac Escalade, inside and out. The images were posted on Instagram by user @allcarnews, with a hat tip to Jalopnik, and give us our best look yet at the unadorned exterior and the new interior.

Let’s start with the body design of the large luxury SUV, with bears strong echoes of both the aforementioned Suburban and Yukon, albeit with a chrome stripe along the lower doors and chrome trim framing the windows. Then there’s the redesigned grille, which looks like a larger-maw version of the XT6’s grille and adopts the same horizontal LED headlights. Instagram commenters also liken the exterior to the new XT6, Cadillac’s smaller three-row crossover, and even the Hyundai Palisade. The swept-back, slightly tapered rear end in profile even reminds us a little of the Lincoln Aviator. All of which will beg the question of whether Cadillac has done enough to distinguish its flagship SUV to compete against the Lincoln Navigators of the world.

We’ll note that the exterior shots, which appear to have been taken inside an industrial setting, aren’t of the highest quality and were likely rushed because whoever took them wasn’t authorized to release them publicly. So it’s prudent to reserve full judgment until we see the Escalade in its full glory.

More encouraging, though, are the interior shots, which offer the best view yet of the tiered single panel digital instrument cluster and infotainment display that appears to be lifted straight from the stunning Escala concept from 2016. It features two screens with rounded edges that are angled toward the driver and invites comparisons to Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX system.

We know from previous spy shots that, just like the just-revealed Suburban and Tahoe, the new Escalade will get an independent rear suspension, replacing the solid rear axle and following the cue from crosstown rival Ford.

Love it or hate it, it looks like the new Escalade is getting close to an official reveal.