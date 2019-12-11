2021 GMC Yukon spied in range-topping Denali trim

You've seen the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, which was followed by an online leak of the Cadillac Escalade. Now it's time to take a gander at the final member of General Motors' full-size SUV family, the GMC Yukon. The big 'ute was spied wearing some psychedelic camouflage but little in the way of body-hiding wrap or cladding. Judging by the big chrome grille, we think this is probably a Yukon in range-topping Denali trim.

We're generally of the opinion that the GMC versions of GM's biggest trucks are more attractive than their Bowtie-wearing siblings, and we expect that trend to continue with the Yukon. The same platform that underpins the Tahoe will undoubtedly carry over to the Yukon with little change, which means a fully independent rear suspension will be a highlight. While it's not shown off in these spy shots, a much improved interior is also expected, in the case of the Denali surely swathed in premium trim materials.

These shots also give us a good look at the front and rear lighting elements of the upcoming Yukon. Up front we see a trio of lamps framed by an interesting set of light bars. At the rear, the spy shooters managed to capture the taillamps both lit and unlit, obscured slightly by some tape to hide their final design.

Now that the two Chevrolets are out in the open, we don't expect it will be a long wait until the Yukon gets its official unveiling. In the meantime, enjoy the sneak peek in the image gallery up above.