The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban are out, and they’re hiding big news underneath the new sheetmetal. GM’s full-size trucks officially made the switch from a live rear axle to an independent rear suspension design. This switch is massively important, and it enables much of the improvement we’ve already been able to glean from spending a bit of time with the new SUVs.

When Ford made the change from a live rear axle to an independent rear suspension in the Mustang, it resulted in a revolution for the pony car. The Mustang gained a more compliant ride and started to handle like a sports car overnight. Of course, the giant Tahoe and Suburban aren’t going to gain sports car-like handling. Instead, the benefits are realized in other areas like utility and ride quality.

We’ll begin with the ride and suspension design. GM went with a four-link independent rear suspension. It consists of three lateral arms, one longitudinal arm, coil springs and a stabilizer bar. The front suspension uses the same hardware as the Silverado, but it’s fettled with and tuned to better suit a large SUV. GM stepped it up a notch when it came to the dampers and springs fitted to the new trucks, too. While traditional steel coil springs and passive dampers are standard, buyers will be able to select GM’s Magnetic Ride Control dampers and a new Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, as well. GM offered its magnetic dampers on the Tahoe and Suburban previously, but the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban are equipped with the next generation of Magnetic Ride Control — we expect it to be better than before. The Air Ride Adaptive Suspension is a normal air suspension, supplied by automotive supplier BWI Group. This company has also supplied air suspension for the Ram 1500, though it’s only for the load-leveling rear air suspension. The Tahoe and Suburban are BWI’s first four-corner air suspension it’s ever supplied.

We took a ride in a pre-production 2021 Chevy Tahoe at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds to see for ourselves what the new suspension was capable of. From the passenger seat, the Tahoe felt far more controlled and compliant than before over a range of rough road conditions. Our Tahoe was equipped with both the magnetic dampers and air suspension. Unfortunately, GM didn’t have a previous-gen Tahoe on hand for comparison purposes, so this observation comes solely from our many experiences riding along in other Tahoes and Suburbans over the years. Another caveat: Without driving trucks with different suspensions back-to-back, it’s difficult to tell how much of the ride control can be attributed to the independent rear suspension out back and how much we should be thanking the new dampers and air springs.