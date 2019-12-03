What's almost as certain as new cars coming to Forza Motorsport games is that lists of the new cars will leak before Forza makes an official announcement. It happened in January 2017 for Forza Horizon 3, again in December 2017 for Forza Motorsport 7, and again in June last year for Forza Horizon 4. That last game has doubled up on the slippage, a GT Planet forum member having discovered a list of 120 more vehicles "embedded in FH4's code." Some thought the leak a fake, especially because one instance of the Rolls-Royce Wraith is spelled "Wriath," but GT Planet said it "received confirmation from a reliable, trusted source" that the list is legit.

Some of the cars new to the game include:

The complete list has something to satisfy the most mainstream and the most arcane tastes. What's not on the list, however, are any of the stock Toyotas that will begin to return to Forza come midnight December 12. The game announced recently that the Series 17 update would begin with a release of the 1998 Toyota Supra RZ, and showed of the winged blue coupe in a tweet sent earlier today. The amateur CSI team parsed that tweet to find hints of what's believed to be a Mercury Cougar Eliminator, too.

TWEET LINK: https://twitter.com/WeArePlayground/status/1201818549070835712

Although it's not clear when (or if) all the cars on the leaked list will be released, there's clearly a lot more coming from Forza shortly. Meanwhile, players are enjoying the one-car-a-day giveaway during Forza's Horizon Holiday Calendar.