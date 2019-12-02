“Ford v. Ferrari” is currently cleaning up at the box office, reportedly raking in $143 million and counting globally following its debut last month. Now Ford is adding to the buzz surrounding the dramatized automotive history by uploading to YouTube “The Return,” a documentary about its famous 1966 Le Mans victory and its decision to return to the famous race in 2016.

With a hat tip to Ford Authority, which spotted it, the 78-minute feature made by Ford and director Erich Joiner was previously offered for free starting in 2017 on Amazon Prime. It briefly caps the story surrounding Ford’s famous 1-2-3 finish in 1966, blocking Ferrari from an eighth consecutive victory, but it focuses mostly on Ford’s decision to re-enter Le Mans in 2016 with its newly developed GT to mark 50 years since the historic win. Among many others, the film features interviews with Edsel Ford, who accompanied his father, Henry Ford II, to Le Mans in the 1960s; Mose Nowland, a now-retired engineer who worked on the GT40 Le Mans program; and Raj Nair, a former Ford executive who began the Ford GT program in secret and turned a surprise 2015 Detroit auto show reveal to a legitimate Le Mans competitor in less than a year and a half.

Ford would end up winning the 2016 edition of Le Mans in the GTE Pro Class with the #68 Ford GT under the Chip Ganassi Racing team. It finished second in 2017, third in 2018 and finished 4-5-6 in the 2019 edition.

Raced in a series of classic liveries, the 2019 Le Mans was the last for the venerable sports car. Now you can relive it anew, without having to have a Prime account.