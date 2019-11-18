Ford finally has a serious electric vehicle in its lineup, and it’s called the Mustang Mach-E. We’re sure you all have plenty of thoughts on the name, but there’s a car to be looked at here, too.

As it stands, there are only so many electric crossovers out there, most of them by luxury automakers. We decided to pick a few of them and do a quick specs comparison. The Tesla Model Y is likely going to be the Mustang Mach-E’s most direct competitor, but that car is still a giant question mark when it comes to specs. However, the Model 3 is not, so we’re using the four-door sedan as a stand-in for now. The Model Y is probably going to have similar specs as the Model 3 — just watch out for a little less speed and a little more cabin space. All of our other competitors line up mighty close to Ford’s new electric crossover, as you’ll see in the chart just below.

Performance

From a pure numbers standpoint, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E absolutely rocks. The GT makes about 459 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque, which is better than every other vehicle in the comparison here. A 0-60 mph time in the “mid three-second range” is also quicker than every vehicle but the Model 3 Performance. So yes, this Mustang will be able to go fast in a straight line when you ask it to.

The lineup offers a range of performance, too. If you don’t need the breakneck speed of the GT, cheaper, slower versions are available. A Mustang that gets to 60 mph in the mid six-second range can be had, as well as a Mustang in the mid five-second range.

Ford also has a great array of options when it comes to total range on a full charge. The maximum-range car will have a 98.8 kWh battery pack targeting 300 miles of range using EPA testing. A standard range Mach-E Select will have as little as 210 miles of range, while everything else is somewhere in between. The quick GT takes a big hit in the range department, with its estimates all the way down at 235 miles as a result of the extra power. Still, only the Model 3 is able to challenge the Mach-E when it comes to the maximum range, boasting 22 miles more on a full charge. The I-Pace, E-Tron and Polestar 2 are all in the low-to-mid 200s when it comes to total range. This puts them on par with some of the lower-range Mach-Es, but the 300-mile range cars handily win this comparison and are still cheaper.