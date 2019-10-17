The Tesla Model 3 is getting a small price increase and a smidgen more range to go along with it. There was no official announcement made by the company, but Tesla's configurator displays all the changes.

A Model 3 Standard Range Plus now retails for $39,490 and will go 250 miles on a full charge. That’s a $500 price increase for an additional 10 miles of range. Everything remains the same for the Long Range model, but the Model 3 Performance price is up. Buyers will pay $1,000 more for a Performance, and Tesla changed the standard wheel with that model, as well. Instead of the bright machined finish from before, they’re dark gray 20-inch wheels (pictured above) with the same design. The change looks fine to us on the configurator, but the bright wheels can’t even be added as an option anymore.

The new price for the Model 3 Performance is $56,990. Keep in mind that these prices are before any federal or state tax refunds you’ll receive by purchasing the car. Minor price changes like these are par for the course for Tesla, as it constantly makes adjustments to adapt to the market. What we’re still slightly curious about is the extra 10 miles of range from the Standard Range Plus model. Tesla didn’t detail what it did to find the extra 10 miles. We’ve reached out to Tesla to see if we can get an explanation. Our best guess is that it’s all software-related, but we’ll update this story if Tesla returns with an answer.