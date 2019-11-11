Chevrolet has released more official images of two important releases for the Chinese market: a three-row Blazer and the Menlo. The Menlo is the brand’s first all-electric vehicle for its second-largest global market. Both were unveiled Friday at the Chevrolet Gala Night in Hefei.

Chevy has apparently opted to call the seven-seat SUV the Blazer, not the Blazer XL as was previously thought. Interestingly, adding a third row makes the total length “nearly five meters,” or around 16.4 feet. That isn’t much of an increase over the U.S. version, which is already just under 16 feet long, with the only real distinguishing features being a longer-looking wheelbase and roofline and a slightly elongated rear-seat window between the C- and D-pillars. Marketed as a “pure American SUV” with plenty of room for occupants, it becomes Chevy’s flagship SUV for China, slotting in above the midsize Equinox, compact Trailblazer and Tracker small SUV.

Chevy offered few details or specs for the SUV, which is based on the FNR-CarryAll concept from 2018. GM Authority reports it shares the same platform as the Cadillac XT6. It will be available in two trim levels, RS and Redline.

The Menlo, meanwhile, is based on the FNR-X concept from 2017. Dubbed an “all-purpose sports concept vehicle,” it splits the difference between a hatchback and compact crossover, with the latter style’s telltale plastic underbody cladding. It boasts Blazer-esque creasing along the side and similar narrow LED headlights, with a swept-back side profile.

We’re still awaiting more concrete specs, but for now, Chevy says the Menlo boasts a driving range of up to 410 kilometers (about 254 miles), based on the super-generous New European Driving Cycle (NEDC), so look for real-world range to be lower. Still, that should be plenty in China, where it will likely be marketed as a city car. It’s said to come with Chevy’s new-generation MyLink infotainment system, which includes virtual car key, remote control and intelligent voice recognition. We like the car's looks but suspect it might need more range should Chevy ever consider selling it here.

Both vehicles go on display at Auto Guangzhou, which runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1, and they launch in the first half of 2020.