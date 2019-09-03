The Audi lineup is getting sharper and edgier looking, so the automaker is updating its current models to keep things consistent. Among those vehicles will be the 2021 Audi Q5, shown above. It's just an update, but it does transform the looks.

Style changes are restricted to the front and rear. The entire front fascia is changed complete with sharp-cornered LED headlights and the Audi signature hexagonal grille. Interestingly, the new grille actually looks a bit smaller than the one on the current Q5. The outboard grilles are smaller, too. Changes at the rear are more modest. The taillights have a new pattern but appear to fit in the same housing. The hatch and rear bumper look relatively unchanged.

We also get a look at the interior of the new Q5. The overall interior design seems generally unchanged. But the infotainment screen looks larger, and the touchpad interface in the center console is gone. This means that the only way to interact with the infotainment must be through the touchscreen, since there are no other controllers in the cabin.

Expect to see the freshened Q5 to be revealed within the year. It will probably continue to be offered in standard Q5 trim with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and in SQ5 trim with a turbocharged V6.