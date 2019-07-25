The 2020 Cadillac XT5 is here, and it’s new in some significant ways. To start, it gets a slightly revised look. We got a preview of it a month ago when Cadillac revealed the car in China, but these are official U.S.-specific photos now.

You’re looking at pictures of the XT5 Sport here, but there are two other trims with different styling Cadillac hasn’t released photos of yet. We mention this because Cadillac is continuing in its “Y” trim strategy of offering a Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport version of their cars with noticeable design differentiation between each one. The Sport gets a darker appearance package with the XT4-like grille, as opposed to the Premium Luxury that is set to emphasize bright trim (i.e. chrome).

We’re expecting a noticeable change in the driving experience for the 2020 XT5, as the new base engine is the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that debuted in the XT4. It’ll be making 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque in this application, just as it does in every vehicle GM is spreading it to. The 3.6-liter V6 is standard on the Sport (optional on Premium Luxury), and continues to make 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque. Both engines are paired with nine-speed automatic transmissions now — the V6 was paired with an eight-speed previously.

Cadillac has also spent some time with the suspension, giving the non-Sport trims “revised front struts and driveline enhancements to improve ride comfort and road isolation.” We like the sound of that. Then, the Sport trim is legitimately sportier than the Luxury trims. Cadillac has fitted its continuous damping control adaptive suspension, given it quicker steering, standard all-wheel drive and standard 20-inch wheels. All that should make it slightly more lively through the twisties.

A smattering of tech updates are coming onboard for 2020. Cadillac added its rotary controller that lets you control the updated infotainment system via that device or through the touchscreen. Available wireless phone charging, revised USB ports and USB Type-C ports come on the 2020 XT5. Then you’ll notice new interior color and trim gracing the interior surfaces, as well. Cadillac says there are more “authentic materials” than before, so hopefully that means less plastic.

What Cadillac made no mention of in its release, is Super Cruise. It’s going to be coming to the recently revealed CT5 and CT4-V sedans, but Cadillac doesn’t seem particularly keen to get it on the crossovers yet. Neither this updated model, nor the new XT6, are slated to get the tech at launch.

We do get another look at Cadillac’s newton-meter-style badging on the back of the XT5 Sport pictured here. Its 271 pound-feet of torque (from the V6) equates to about 367 newton-meters, hence the “400” badge gracing the tailgate. In actuality, it’s closer to 350 newton-meters than 400, but the base turbocharged four-cylinder makes 349 newton-meters. You see the problem here? So technically, both cars should get the same badge. Right? Maybe. I guess we’re just going to irrationally round up for differentiation’s sake. But hey, Cadillac has put themselves in this position, and we can all be slightly amused together now.

Fuel economy figures are not available yet, but we expect them to come in soon. Pricing is also unavailable for the time being, but Cadillac says the 2020 models will be going on sale later this summer.