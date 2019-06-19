2020 Cadillac XT5 light refresh shown in China ahead of U.S. reveal

We spied the lightly refreshed 2020 Cadillac XT5 not too long ago, but now we have official photos via China. Cadillac decided to reveal the mid-cycle refresh of its crossover on that side of the world, so the vehicle you're looking at here is a China-spec XT5. While this may be the case, many of the details unmasked about the vehicle will likely be seen here, too. Cadillac told us it will be able to confirm U.S. specifics in the near future.
You may be wondering, what's different? Truthfully, there isn't much to the mid-cycle update from a visual perspective. The grille has been swapped for one that better matches all the other grilles in Cadillac's newest crossovers like the XT4 and XT6. Cadillac of China didn't include any photos of the rear for this light reveal. There are significant updates in other places, though.
At least in China, Cadillac is giving the XT5 its new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine we first saw in the XT4. That engine produces a refined 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. We can't say whether the crossover will or won't keep the 3.6-liter V6 option in the states, but adding the boosted motor won't come as a surprise. Along for the ride is GM's nine-speed automatic transmission that is paired to that four-cylinder.
The interior looks largely the same, save for the addition of Cadillac's rotary knob to control the infotainment system. This follows suit with other newly-released Cadillacs that allow you to control the system with both the knob and the touchscreen. Another notable interior upgrade is the addition of the rearview mirror camera. Cadillac is clearly set on integrating this technology onto every car it makes, and we certainly don't have any qualms with that. One bit of tech that wouldn't be included for China but may present itself for the U.S. model is Super Cruise. We've been told to expect the driver assistance system to spread throughout the manufacturer's lineup, and the XT5 seems a perfect candidate for the tech.
Watch out for more details and photos coming soon for the 2020 XT5, as Cadillac will be sharing more specifics on the U.S. version in due time.
