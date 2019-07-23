Some new Honda and Acura owners will now be able to have their Amazon packages delivered directly to their cars starting today. The company just announced a slew of compatible vehicles from the 2018 and 2019 model years that will be compatible with the service. Several other manufacturers offer the same thing — it’s mostly GM and Ford vehicles, but some Volvos will also work.

You’ll need to be a HondaLink or AcuraLink subscriber for the service to function. That subscription costs $110/year, so it’s not exactly cheap. The compatible Hondas include the 2018-19 Accord (including the Hybrid), 2018-19 Insight, 2018-19 Odyssey, 2019 Passport and 2019 Pilot. The caveat here is that you'll need to have the Touring or Elite trim of any of those vehicles. As of now, the Acura RDX in any trim is the only compatible Acura.

This system works just the same as it does in other vehicles. You’ll need to be parked within two blocks of your delivery address. Then the driver will locate your car, scan your package and unlock your vehicle. After placing the package in your car, the delivery person “requests” for the vehicle to be locked, which sends a notification to your phone confirming that your car is now locked with the package inside.

There’s a certain level of trust that’s necessary to let a total stranger gain access to your car, but you don’t have to use the service if you don’t want to. That $110 for HondaLink gets you a bunch of other useful stuff like remote vehicle start, remote lock/unlock, stolen vehicle locator and speed alerts and geofencing for parents. All of that can be set from an app on your smartphone.