2019 Honda Accord Review and Buying Guide | Making a case for the sedan

What's it like to drive?

What more can I read about the Honda Accord?



What features are available and what's the price?

Despite being bigger than any previous Accord, the latest model re-acquires some of the driving mojo lost with the previous two generations. It actually feels quite light on its feet should you decide to hustle it along a winding road. We wish the steering had more feedback, like Honda Accords of the past, but we're guessing most people will like that its light effort makes it easy to steer.Ride quality is excellent in most trims, but models with 19-inch wheels have so little tire sidewall that there's considerable impact harshness over bumps. That is despite the Touring's adaptive suspension, which should otherwise enhance ride and handling. The Accord Hybrid Touring has a much better ride, thanks to 17-inch wheels that provide more ride-improving sidewall. It's just one of the reasons we deemedIn fact, handling also improves a bit with the Hybrid. Moving the battery forward of the rear axle makes it the most balanced and poised Accord. We also like Honda's hybrid powertrain, which uses the electric motor to directly power the wheels in most circumstances. This provides an almost EV-like power delivery of buttery smooth, right-now torque, which is pretty much the best part about driving an electric car with few of the downsides, like limited range.As for the gas-only powertrain, both are excellent. You certainly don't need the bigger turbo, but besides providing a bigger punch, we prefer its 10-speed automatic to the base engine's CVT. As far as CVTs go, it's not terrible and avoids excessive droning, but we prefer the more typical shifting performance of the 10-speed. There's also the six-speed manual, which is excellent and we applaud Honda for making it available.See how the Accord stacks up to two close rivals, which were also updated last year (Spoiler alert: the Honda wins)We review the highest trim level possible: the Touring with the optional 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.Our test of the Hybrid Touring, where we argued it's actually the most appealing Accord available.

Pricing for the 2019 Honda Accord starts at $24,640 for the base LX, including the $920 destination charge. The Accord Hybrid starts at $26,240, while the 2.0-liter turbo engine is a $4,530 option. The six-speed manual is a no-cost option for the Sport trim.



Standard equipment on the LX includes 17-inch wheels, the Honda Sensing accident avoidance tech suite (see Safety section below), automatic LED headlights, dual-zone auto climate control, a manual height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, one USB port, and a four-speaker sound system.



Given how much extra equipment you get for the money, however, we expect most consumers will start things off with the Sport or EX, which both add an eight-way power driver seat, an upgraded USB port, an eight-speaker sound system and the 8-inch touchscreen that brings with it Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Sport also includes some performance and styling add ons, while the EX counters with extra convenience features like proximity entry and push-button start, a sunroof, heated seats, a second USB port, satellite radio and blind-spot warning.



From there, the EX-L and Touring add leather upholstery and extra convenience and luxury items. You can see a complete breakdown of features, specs and local pricing for each Accord trim here on Autoblog . You can also see how the Accord Hybrid differs.



Touring left, Sport right

What are its safety equipment and crash ratings?