In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. The episode begins with a conversation about driving the Nissan Murano and the BMW X5. Then they discuss the news, including the latest Honda E specs, a hybrid cruise ship and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 pricing. Finally, they take a "Spend My Money" question about convertibles from the U.K.
Autoblog Podcast #587
