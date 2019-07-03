Podcast

Honda E, Shelby GT500 and BMW X5 | Autoblog Podcast #587

Plus a hybrid cruise ship and driving the Nissan Murano

Jul 3rd 2019 at 2:21PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. The episode begins with a conversation about driving the Nissan Murano and the BMW X5. Then they discuss the news, including the latest Honda E specs, a hybrid cruise ship and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 pricing. Finally, they take a "Spend My Money" question about convertibles from the U.K.

Autoblog Podcast #587


Rundown


Feedback


