2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 starts at $73,995 and goes up from there

Pricing for the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is officially out. Hurrah! We learned it would produce 760 horsepower the other day, and now we know it'll cost $73,995 after the $1,095 destination charge and $2,600 gas-guzzler tax. With all the option boxes checked, you can get the price beyond $90,000. Most of that is thanks to an $18,500(!) available Carbon Fiber Track package.
What do you get for $18,500? First, bare carbon fiber 20-inch wheels wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that are a half-inch wider in the rear (11.5 inches). On top of that, you get a GT4 track wing with an integrated dive plane, front splitter wickers, and a rear seat delete. All that for about 70 percent the cost of a base Mustang EcoBoost.
For a whole lot less, the Handling package puts a Gurney flap on the standard rear spoiler and adds the aforementioned splitter wickers. It's only $1,500, but you can't choose it and the Carbon package together. The Recaros that are included in the Carbon package are a standalone option with an MSRP of $1,595, however.
The last big ticket item is the Technology package for $3,000. This gets you a B&O sound system, a 6-way power driver seat, heated mirrors, Sync 3 with navigation, BLIS and cross-traffic alert.
That said, the GT500 is more expensive than the Chevy Camaro ZL1, Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, and even the ZL1 1LE. The ZL1 starts at $64,695, and the Redeye at $73,440. Of course, the ceiling on the GT500 is far higher than both, as well. It's also over $12,000 more expensive than a Shelby GT350, which produces 526 horsepower itself. You can get up to speed on everything the GT500 offers over its less powerful sibling here.
