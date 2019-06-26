2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and 3 Series wagon get M accessories

Just as with the BMW X3 M and X4 M, the 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, X1, and 3 Series wagon are getting available accessories from the M performance division. They're still mostly visual mods, but they do add a little extra aggression to each model.
We'll focus first on the cars we will get in the U.S., the 8 Series Gran Coupe and X1. Very few exterior parts are available for the stretched 8 Series; just carbon fiber fender vents, mirror caps, a grille and unique 20-inch wheels. The wheels are rather distinct with a bronze and black paint scheme. Performance is slightly improved with new drilled and vented disc brakes, the front ones of which are clamped down by four-piston calipers. Inside, a special steering wheel with 12 o'clock marker, carbon fiber trim and Alcantara is available along with carbon fiber shift paddles and a set of floor mats. Customizable LED puddle lights are also available. The X1 gets basically the same parts but adds side decals, drops the brake upgrade, and its 20-inch wheels are painted black.
This brings us to the BMW 3 Series wagon, which sadly won't be coming to America. But for those who can get one, BMW has a wide variety of parts, starting with a fully body kit with bumpers, side skirts, a rear spoiler and a rear diffuser. Decals are available, as is a unique grille that illuminates when opening the car's doors. Lightweight 18-inch wheels are available along with bigger brakes. The interior parts are basically the same as on the 8 Series and X1, with an M steering wheel and carbon shift paddles. Since the 3 Series wagon can be had with a manual transmission, M is offering a unique shift knob and Alcantara shifter boot. And of course there are the customizable puddle lights.
People interested in the parts should be able to get them as soon as each vehicle is on sale. The 8 Series launches in September, while the X1 is on sale now.